Mansfield, TX
3013 Saint Francis Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

3013 Saint Francis Drive

3013 Saint Francis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Saint Francis Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with oversized 3 car garage available in desired Mansfield ISD. Enjoy all the comforts of home entertaining your guests in this open concept layout. Inviting fireplace, large kitchen island with eat-in kitchen, built-in cabinets for extra storage under island, with extra cabinets lining walls of eat-in kitchen. Master suite concept upstairs with built in desk and large gameroom overlooking downstairs living area, as wwell as master bdrm on main level to include large walk in closets, bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower. Huge walk-in closets in bedrooms allow for extra storgae space. Flooring updated in 2017. Large covered back patio. Centrally located access 360 and I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have any available units?
3013 Saint Francis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have?
Some of 3013 Saint Francis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Saint Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Saint Francis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Saint Francis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Saint Francis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Saint Francis Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Saint Francis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Saint Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Saint Francis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Saint Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Saint Francis Drive has units with dishwashers.

