3013 Saint Francis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with oversized 3 car garage available in desired Mansfield ISD. Enjoy all the comforts of home entertaining your guests in this open concept layout. Inviting fireplace, large kitchen island with eat-in kitchen, built-in cabinets for extra storage under island, with extra cabinets lining walls of eat-in kitchen. Master suite concept upstairs with built in desk and large gameroom overlooking downstairs living area, as wwell as master bdrm on main level to include large walk in closets, bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower. Huge walk-in closets in bedrooms allow for extra storgae space. Flooring updated in 2017. Large covered back patio. Centrally located access 360 and I-20.