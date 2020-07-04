All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3002 Scenic Glen Drive

3002 Scenic Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Scenic Glen Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME to this cozy retreat in the mature quiet Rustic Meadow neighborhood. Home is in a
prime location across from hospital and minutes from zoned schools, shopping, eating and easy
access to 360 and 287...Home features fresh paint and carpet, split bedrooms, large master with
separate shower and garden tub, walk in closet, great wood deck ready for summer entertaining!
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $40 per application online.
Rent is $1650 per month and Security Deposit of $1650 is due at time of lease signing. NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have any available units?
3002 Scenic Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have?
Some of 3002 Scenic Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Scenic Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Scenic Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Scenic Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Scenic Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Scenic Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

