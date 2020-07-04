3002 Scenic Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME to this cozy retreat in the mature quiet Rustic Meadow neighborhood. Home is in a

prime location across from hospital and minutes from zoned schools, shopping, eating and easy

access to 360 and 287...Home features fresh paint and carpet, split bedrooms, large master with

separate shower and garden tub, walk in closet, great wood deck ready for summer entertaining!

Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $40 per application online.

Rent is $1650 per month and Security Deposit of $1650 is due at time of lease signing. NO pets.