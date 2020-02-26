2607 Ridgeoak Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRICE JUST REDUCED BY $100 AND GOOD FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN! Walk into an inviting, large open floor plan, great for entertaining, with a formal dining and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three bedrooms with spacious master suite. Beautiful and splendid, both outside and inside, updated home with 12' ceiling, 2 dining, 2 living areas and is the biggest 1-story home in the neighborhood. Brand new appliances-Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, oven, and HVAC units! new fences, new flooring, new paints. Mansfield ISD! Pet restrictions! Ready for immediate move in.