2607 Ridgeoak Trail

Amenities
PRICE JUST REDUCED BY $100 AND GOOD FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN! Walk into an inviting, large open floor plan, great for entertaining, with a formal dining and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three bedrooms with spacious master suite. Beautiful and splendid, both outside and inside, updated home with 12' ceiling, 2 dining, 2 living areas and is the biggest 1-story home in the neighborhood. Brand new appliances-Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, oven, and HVAC units! new fences, new flooring, new paints. Mansfield ISD! Pet restrictions! Ready for immediate move in.