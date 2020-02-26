All apartments in Mansfield
2607 Ridgeoak Trail

2607 Ridgeoak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Ridgeoak Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE JUST REDUCED BY $100 AND GOOD FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN! Walk into an inviting, large open floor plan, great for entertaining, with a formal dining and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three bedrooms with spacious master suite. Beautiful and splendid, both outside and inside, updated home with 12' ceiling, 2 dining, 2 living areas and is the biggest 1-story home in the neighborhood. Brand new appliances-Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, oven, and HVAC units! new fences, new flooring, new paints. Mansfield ISD! Pet restrictions! Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have any available units?
2607 Ridgeoak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have?
Some of 2607 Ridgeoak Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Ridgeoak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Ridgeoak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Ridgeoak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail offers parking.
Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have a pool?
No, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have accessible units?
No, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Ridgeoak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Ridgeoak Trail has units with dishwashers.

