200 Rock Tree Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage media room

FOR RENT! Properties of this caliber aren't available for rent often so don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity. The home rests on a corner lot, has incredible curb appeal, large covered patio with fireplace, & the interior is overflowing with upgrades. The floor plan consists of a master bedroom downstairs along with study, formal dining rooms & 2 separate living areas. The second floor has 2 full baths, 3 secondary bedrooms, as well as a very large game room or media room with a door so the possibilities are endles. Could be a bedroom, home office, craft room, home gym, etc. The pictures do not do this property justice & it is a MUST see! HOA dues included in rent. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!