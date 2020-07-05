200 Rock Tree Court

Amenities
FOR RENT! Properties of this caliber aren't available for rent often so don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity. The home rests on a corner lot, has incredible curb appeal, large covered patio with fireplace, & the interior is overflowing with upgrades. The floor plan consists of a master bedroom downstairs along with study, formal dining rooms & 2 separate living areas. The second floor has 2 full baths, 3 secondary bedrooms, as well as a very large game room or media room with a door so the possibilities are endles. Could be a bedroom, home office, craft room, home gym, etc. The pictures do not do this property justice & it is a MUST see! HOA dues included in rent. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!