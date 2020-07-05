1910 Winter Park Drive

Amenities

Incredible two-story home with awesome features you won't want to miss! Grand staircase looks below to the foyer, making this home feel bright and open, right as you walk in. Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Spacious kitchen offers island with extra counter space, dark espresso cabinetry, pantry and unique metal back splash. Relax in the large master suite located on the first floor, equipped with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Don't forget about the over-sized backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends.