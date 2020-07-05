All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

1899 Cannon Dr

1899 Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1899 Cannon Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Willie Brown Elementary across the street! One of a kind 1.3 Acres with huge old oak trees throughout. Fenced backyard for dogs. Pool with large rock patio grill area and outdoor fireplace. 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths plus office! Enormous vaulted ceilings Master Suite-Bath with adjoining gas fireplace and huge walk in closet on separate side of house from other bedrooms.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Mansfield. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, double gas fireplace in bathroom and huge master befroom, huge master suite, saltillo in bedroom & closet and marble in master bath , enormous unique master bedroom, huge rock backyard patio partially covered with adobe mexican style outdoor fireplace , large trees cover the property fenced , backyard fenced for dogs and children, small mother-in-law bungalow in backyard , no carpet in house great for allergies sufferers , beautiful saltillo throughout house , office, laundry room with separate toilet and sink, galley style kitchen with breakfast nook, huge dining room with mural ceiling, and 1.3 acres park like setting covered in large old oak trees and luscious greenery throughout property . Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 4th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Davis Properties at 817-846-9382 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 Cannon Dr have any available units?
1899 Cannon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1899 Cannon Dr have?
Some of 1899 Cannon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 Cannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Cannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Cannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1899 Cannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1899 Cannon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1899 Cannon Dr offers parking.
Does 1899 Cannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1899 Cannon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Cannon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1899 Cannon Dr has a pool.
Does 1899 Cannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1899 Cannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Cannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1899 Cannon Dr has units with dishwashers.

