1899 Cannon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Willie Brown Elementary across the street! One of a kind 1.3 Acres with huge old oak trees throughout. Fenced backyard for dogs. Pool with large rock patio grill area and outdoor fireplace. 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths plus office! Enormous vaulted ceilings Master Suite-Bath with adjoining gas fireplace and huge walk in closet on separate side of house from other bedrooms.

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Mansfield. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, double gas fireplace in bathroom and huge master befroom, huge master suite, saltillo in bedroom & closet and marble in master bath , enormous unique master bedroom, huge rock backyard patio partially covered with adobe mexican style outdoor fireplace , large trees cover the property fenced , backyard fenced for dogs and children, small mother-in-law bungalow in backyard , no carpet in house great for allergies sufferers , beautiful saltillo throughout house , office, laundry room with separate toilet and sink, galley style kitchen with breakfast nook, huge dining room with mural ceiling, and 1.3 acres park like setting covered in large old oak trees and luscious greenery throughout property . Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 4th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Davis Properties at 817-846-9382 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.