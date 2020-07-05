All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1715 Hope Town Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1715 Hope Town Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

1715 Hope Town Drive

1715 Hope Town Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1715 Hope Town Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRE-LEASING! Available for Move-In May 24th! Welcome Home! Located in the highly desired Country Meadow subdivision of Mansfield. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers over 1,900+ sqft. Tons of windows throughout! Large open living area plenty of space to entertain family and friends. Island kitchen features breakfast bar, abundance of cabinet space and appliances. Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and stove included! Master suite offers relaxing garden tub! Full size utility area, and more! Large partially covered wood deck with fenced backyard! Mansfield ISD! Schedule you showing and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Hope Town Drive have any available units?
1715 Hope Town Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Hope Town Drive have?
Some of 1715 Hope Town Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Hope Town Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Hope Town Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Hope Town Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Hope Town Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1715 Hope Town Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Hope Town Drive offers parking.
Does 1715 Hope Town Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Hope Town Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Hope Town Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Hope Town Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Hope Town Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Hope Town Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Hope Town Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Hope Town Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary