1715 Hope Town Drive

PRE-LEASING! Available for Move-In May 24th! Welcome Home! Located in the highly desired Country Meadow subdivision of Mansfield. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers over 1,900+ sqft. Tons of windows throughout! Large open living area plenty of space to entertain family and friends. Island kitchen features breakfast bar, abundance of cabinet space and appliances. Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and stove included! Master suite offers relaxing garden tub! Full size utility area, and more! Large partially covered wood deck with fenced backyard! Mansfield ISD! Schedule you showing and apply today!