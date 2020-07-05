All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1702 Crestmeadow

1702 Crestmeadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Crestmeadow Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1702 Crestmeadow Available 06/30/20 Come See This Beautiful Home In Arlington Texas - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. It has great curb appeal and a beautiful fenced backyard. This home has an open floor plan, with a large kitchen and two dinning areas. The bedrooms are split featuring a large master suite. The master bathroom has a garden tub a separate shower with dual vanities. This property is currently in the process of a make ready so please excuse our mess. This home won't last long!

Online apps only. Apply at www.classicpm.com. Go to leasing & management tab; must choose a property for app to show. App fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any pet deposits all due before move in.

(RLNE4484018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Crestmeadow have any available units?
1702 Crestmeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Crestmeadow have?
Some of 1702 Crestmeadow's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Crestmeadow currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Crestmeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Crestmeadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Crestmeadow is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Crestmeadow offer parking?
No, 1702 Crestmeadow does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Crestmeadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Crestmeadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Crestmeadow have a pool?
No, 1702 Crestmeadow does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Crestmeadow have accessible units?
No, 1702 Crestmeadow does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Crestmeadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Crestmeadow has units with dishwashers.

