Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1702 Crestmeadow Available 06/30/20 Come See This Beautiful Home In Arlington Texas - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. It has great curb appeal and a beautiful fenced backyard. This home has an open floor plan, with a large kitchen and two dinning areas. The bedrooms are split featuring a large master suite. The master bathroom has a garden tub a separate shower with dual vanities. This property is currently in the process of a make ready so please excuse our mess. This home won't last long!



Online apps only. Apply at www.classicpm.com. Go to leasing & management tab; must choose a property for app to show. App fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any pet deposits all due before move in.



