Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home. Immaculately designed interior and well maintained. Spacious Master Bedroom with en suite (Separate shower and tub). Very nice-sized additional bedrooms. Large backyard. Near major freeways, (I20, 287 & 360). Home may be leased as partially furnished. Schools, shopping and dining nearby. This home shows pride of ownership. Don't miss an opportunity to make it your leased home! Tenant (s) to verify schools and room measurements.