1606 Cowtown Drive

Outstanding & so spacious home in the heart of Mansfield, built-in 2015 features beautiful engineered hardwood floors, decorative lighting & tons of natural light. Once entering the foyer, you will immediately be amazed by those vaulted ceilings & the gorgeous balcony from the second floor. The beautiful fully equipped kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Island with breakfast bar opening up to the living room anchored by the cornerstone fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The master suite has an ideal layout & the full bathroom & walking closet is waiting for your interior design. Take those hidden stairs to the second floor & notice this massive family room waiting for you. Amazing!