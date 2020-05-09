All apartments in Mansfield
1606 Cowtown Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

1606 Cowtown Drive

1606 Cowtown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Cowtown Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding & so spacious home in the heart of Mansfield, built-in 2015 features beautiful engineered hardwood floors, decorative lighting & tons of natural light. Once entering the foyer, you will immediately be amazed by those vaulted ceilings & the gorgeous balcony from the second floor. The beautiful fully equipped kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Island with breakfast bar opening up to the living room anchored by the cornerstone fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The master suite has an ideal layout & the full bathroom & walking closet is waiting for your interior design. Take those hidden stairs to the second floor & notice this massive family room waiting for you. Amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Cowtown Drive have any available units?
1606 Cowtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Cowtown Drive have?
Some of 1606 Cowtown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Cowtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Cowtown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Cowtown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Cowtown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1606 Cowtown Drive offer parking?
No, 1606 Cowtown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Cowtown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Cowtown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Cowtown Drive have a pool?
No, 1606 Cowtown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Cowtown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1606 Cowtown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Cowtown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Cowtown Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
