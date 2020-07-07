All apartments in Mansfield
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1312 Spyglass Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:26 AM

1312 Spyglass Drive

1312 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Spyglass Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING EXECUTIVE HOME IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Located in the highly desired Mansfield school district zoned for Mansfield HS. NEWER CARPET AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Large formal living room with vaulted ceilings, wet bar and see through fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth top cooktop, and builtin microwave overlooks large second living area. Luxurious master suite with large closet, separate shower, dual sinks, and jetted tub. Lots of built in storage. Spectacular treed, lush back yard with covered patio. Walk to country club and schools. Swing garage. Close to Walnut Creek Country Club, schools, and restaurants. THIS IS A MUST SEE! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
1312 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 1312 Spyglass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Spyglass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1312 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Spyglass Drive offers parking.
Does 1312 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Spyglass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
No, 1312 Spyglass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Spyglass Drive has units with dishwashers.

