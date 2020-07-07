1312 Spyglass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING EXECUTIVE HOME IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Located in the highly desired Mansfield school district zoned for Mansfield HS. NEWER CARPET AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Large formal living room with vaulted ceilings, wet bar and see through fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth top cooktop, and builtin microwave overlooks large second living area. Luxurious master suite with large closet, separate shower, dual sinks, and jetted tub. Lots of built in storage. Spectacular treed, lush back yard with covered patio. Walk to country club and schools. Swing garage. Close to Walnut Creek Country Club, schools, and restaurants. THIS IS A MUST SEE! HURRY!