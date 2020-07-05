1309 Bergen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This updated and spacious home provides space for all! A beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings make the living room the center for entertainment! A pass through window leads you to the luxurious wet bar complete with granite counter tops and built in shelving! The kitchen also features granite counter tops and includes a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy your meals in the cozy and open breakfast nook that offers back yard access and natural light! A sleek tile patio and wooden deck make this back yard the perfect place for outdoor fun!