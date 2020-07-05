All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:59 AM

Location

1309 Bergen Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated and spacious home provides space for all!  A beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings make the living room the center for entertainment!  A pass through window leads you to the luxurious wet bar complete with granite counter tops and built in shelving!  The kitchen also features granite counter tops and includes a stainless steel appliance package.  Enjoy your meals in the cozy and open breakfast nook that offers back yard access and natural light!  A sleek tile patio and wooden deck make this back yard the perfect place for outdoor fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Bergen Court have any available units?
1309 Bergen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Bergen Court have?
Some of 1309 Bergen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Bergen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Bergen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Bergen Court pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Bergen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1309 Bergen Court offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Bergen Court offers parking.
Does 1309 Bergen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Bergen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Bergen Court have a pool?
No, 1309 Bergen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Bergen Court have accessible units?
No, 1309 Bergen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Bergen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Bergen Court has units with dishwashers.

