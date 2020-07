Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Mansfield, TX is move in ready. Living room features stained concrete flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has an extended patio and 12x8 storage shed