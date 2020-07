Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the desirable Walnut Creek Country Club addition and right across the street from the golf course. Custom home with inground pool, outdoor kitchen area, lots of tile, study or 5th bedroom, granite kitchen, large pantry, circle driveway, walk to the country club. Pool maintenance included. This home has been recently painted on the outside and is getting an updated interior. Minimum 2 year lease please Pets case by case lease amount included pool care