Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup cable included Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents. This spectacular community is renowned for providing the many conveniences of modern living while remaining untouched by the chaos often associated with life in a city. Elegant yet comfortable interiors full of features designed to enhance the quality of living.



Dakota Arms Apartment Homes not only offers residents quality features in each of its homes, it provides many other services sure to enhance quality of living. Residents can sunbathe by a beautifully landscaped resort-style pool complete with a patio grill and much much more!