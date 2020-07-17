All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 8210 Bangor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
8210 Bangor Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8210 Bangor Ave

8210 Bangor Avenue · (806) 319-5622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8210 Bangor Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424
Preston Smith

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8210 Bangor Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 4/2/2 - The Meadows - This is a very spacious 4/2/2 in a great location on a cul-de-sac. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, beautiful back splash, two ovens and a built-in microwave. The huge living room has a high ceiling, a fireplace, cabinets and built-in shelves. The isolated master is spacious and includes a large master bath with a walk-in closet, two vanities, separate shower and tub. All the bedrooms have plenty of space. Skylights are in the master bath, kitchen and laundry room. Vinly plank in common areas and carpet in all bedrooms The sunroom can be accessed from the dining area and the master bedroom. It could be used as an office or play area. The backyard has a tall privacy fence and has lots of room. Don't miss this one!

NO SMOKING OR PETS

Call our leasing team at 806-319-5622 or Cassandra at 806-370-0129 to schedule a viewing. Visit www.806rent.com to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 Bangor Ave have any available units?
8210 Bangor Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 Bangor Ave have?
Some of 8210 Bangor Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 Bangor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Bangor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Bangor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 Bangor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8210 Bangor Ave offer parking?
No, 8210 Bangor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8210 Bangor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 Bangor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Bangor Ave have a pool?
No, 8210 Bangor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8210 Bangor Ave have accessible units?
No, 8210 Bangor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Bangor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 Bangor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8210 Bangor Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity