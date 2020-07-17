8210 Bangor Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4/2/2 - The Meadows - This is a very spacious 4/2/2 in a great location on a cul-de-sac. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, beautiful back splash, two ovens and a built-in microwave. The huge living room has a high ceiling, a fireplace, cabinets and built-in shelves. The isolated master is spacious and includes a large master bath with a walk-in closet, two vanities, separate shower and tub. All the bedrooms have plenty of space. Skylights are in the master bath, kitchen and laundry room. Vinly plank in common areas and carpet in all bedrooms The sunroom can be accessed from the dining area and the master bedroom. It could be used as an office or play area. The backyard has a tall privacy fence and has lots of room. Don't miss this one!



NO SMOKING OR PETS



Call our leasing team at 806-319-5622 or Cassandra at 806-370-0129 to schedule a viewing. Visit www.806rent.com to apply.



