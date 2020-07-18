All apartments in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX
5915 16th Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

5915 16th Street

5915 16th Street · (806) 702-4443
Location

5915 16th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Vaulted ceiling, real hardwood flooring and brick fireplace are just some of the great features in this beautiful home in Frenship ISD. Sliding Pella patio door with built in screen and blinds leads to the large shaded patio area and large backyard surrounded by a 7ft stained fence. The stained kitchen cabinets add a touch of warmth and the separate dining area adds extra space. Refrigerator is included and this home is pet friendly. Located conveniently just outside the West Loop off 19th St close to Texas Tech, LCU, hospitals, shopping, dining and more. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 16th Street have any available units?
5915 16th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 16th Street have?
Some of 5915 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5915 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5915 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5915 16th Street offers parking.
Does 5915 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 16th Street have a pool?
No, 5915 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5915 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 5915 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
