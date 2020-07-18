5915 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Vaulted ceiling, real hardwood flooring and brick fireplace are just some of the great features in this beautiful home in Frenship ISD. Sliding Pella patio door with built in screen and blinds leads to the large shaded patio area and large backyard surrounded by a 7ft stained fence. The stained kitchen cabinets add a touch of warmth and the separate dining area adds extra space. Refrigerator is included and this home is pet friendly. Located conveniently just outside the West Loop off 19th St close to Texas Tech, LCU, hospitals, shopping, dining and more. Available immediately.