Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Quaint townhouse in the highly desired Oaks. A gated community with french style street lamps and a bricked street located on a private cul-de-sac. This 2/2/2 home features an open floor plan with a nice sized living room, gorgeous fireplace and sunroom/office. The utility doubles a safe room. Large bedrooms with lots and lots of storage. A highly desired area that rarely comes available. Frenship ISD. Move in ready! Owner pays Atmos- gas bill!