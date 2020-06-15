All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:28 PM

5426 25th Street

5426 25th Street · (806) 794-5800
Location

5426 25th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
Bowie

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This nicely updated 3/2/1 house has everything you want! Wood like vinyl plank flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms. Huge back yard for your furry friends with a fire pit, grill, and a hot tub! This home would be great for families as well as students! LCU students this house is located across the street from Rip Griffin Center! 3 Roommates considered with $350 deposit per roommate Pets considered with $300 per pet deposit - Some breeds require pet rent of $25/pet Schools: Hardwick Elementary, MacKenzie Jr High, Coronado High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 25th Street have any available units?
5426 25th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 25th Street have?
Some of 5426 25th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5426 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5426 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5426 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 5426 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 25th Street have a pool?
No, 5426 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5426 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 5426 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
