5426 25th Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This nicely updated 3/2/1 house has everything you want! Wood like vinyl plank flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms. Huge back yard for your furry friends with a fire pit, grill, and a hot tub! This home would be great for families as well as students! LCU students this house is located across the street from Rip Griffin Center! 3 Roommates considered with $350 deposit per roommate Pets considered with $300 per pet deposit - Some breeds require pet rent of $25/pet Schools: Hardwick Elementary, MacKenzie Jr High, Coronado High School.