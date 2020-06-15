5426 25th Street

Amenities
This nicely updated 3/2/1 house has everything you want! Wood like vinyl plank flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms. Huge back yard for your furry friends with a fire pit, grill, and a hot tub! This home would be great for families as well as students! LCU students this house is located across the street from Rip Griffin Center! 3 Roommates considered with $350 deposit per roommate Pets considered with $300 per pet deposit - Some breeds require pet rent of $25/pet Schools: Hardwick Elementary, MacKenzie Jr High, Coronado High School.