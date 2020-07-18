All apartments in Lubbock
5423 45th.
Lubbock, TX
5423 45th
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

5423 45th

5423 45th Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lubbock
Location

5423 45th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Wester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard!

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 per month per pet in pet rent. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5423 45th have any available units?
5423 45th has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 5423 45th currently offering any rent specials?
5423 45th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 45th pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 45th is pet friendly.
Does 5423 45th offer parking?
Yes, 5423 45th offers parking.
Does 5423 45th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 45th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 45th have a pool?
No, 5423 45th does not have a pool.
Does 5423 45th have accessible units?
No, 5423 45th does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 45th have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 45th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 45th have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 45th does not have units with air conditioning.

