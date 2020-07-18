5423 45th.

Amenities

This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard!



Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 per month per pet in pet rent. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!