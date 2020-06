Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5320 Kenosha is a 2 Bed 1.5 bath town-home with 1,300 sq ft. The beautiful, 2 story unit is available with a 12 month lease. This home has new flooring, paint, and has been updated throughout. It is located in the Lubbock ISD district.



Pets are welcome with a $300.00 one time pet fee non-refundable and $20.00 per pet, per month with some breed restrictions.

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing!