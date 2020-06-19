4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE

Amenities
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Cottage located at rear of estate lot on 19th Street. Private electric security gate entrance, parking and yard. Lawn and Pest paid by landlord. Monitored ADT alarm paid by landlord. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Recent Remodel. Security Lighting.
Pets considered. Utilities billed to tenant.
Property Video: https://www.icloud.com/sharedalbum/#B0y5ON9t30afuo;3031DA1F-8313-4595-A389-3129F2EDC893
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Cottage located at rear of estate lot on 19th Street. Private electric security gate entrance, parking and yard. All bills paid. Lawn and Pest paid by landlord. Monitored ADT alarm paid by landlord. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Recent Remodel. Security Lighting.