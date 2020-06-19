All apartments in Lubbock
4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE

4915 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4915 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
Coronado Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Cottage located at rear of estate lot on 19th Street. Private electric security gate entrance, parking and yard. Lawn and Pest paid by landlord. Monitored ADT alarm paid by landlord. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Recent Remodel. Security Lighting.
Pets considered. Utilities billed to tenant.

Property Video: https://www.icloud.com/sharedalbum/#B0y5ON9t30afuo;3031DA1F-8313-4595-A389-3129F2EDC893
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have any available units?
4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have?
Some of 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE does offer parking.
Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have a pool?
No, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have accessible units?
No, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 19th Street- BACKHOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
