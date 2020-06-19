All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4913 10th

4913 10th Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4913 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4913 10th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1503 sq.ft. home located in the Lubbock ISD school district.

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre- leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August.
We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4913 10th have any available units?
4913 10th has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4913 10th currently offering any rent specials?
4913 10th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 10th pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 10th is pet friendly.
Does 4913 10th offer parking?
No, 4913 10th does not offer parking.
Does 4913 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 10th have a pool?
No, 4913 10th does not have a pool.
Does 4913 10th have accessible units?
No, 4913 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 10th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 10th have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 10th does not have units with air conditioning.

