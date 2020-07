Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with butcher-block counters, vinyl plank flooring and modern two tone grey designer colors throughout. The massive sandstone fireplace and custom mid-century built-ins in the living room are just stunning. The modern open kitchen features a glass electric cooktop and large breakfast bar as well as plenty of cabinet space. You will love the large bedrooms and huge closets. So much storage throughout the house including a large walk-in closet and built-in cabinets in the garage. The huge backyard features a large covered patio with patio furniture and a BBQ grill included! Right around the corner from Market Street and the Q19 shopping center! Only minutes from Tech campus and down the street from Greek Circle and across the street from the Medical District and Maxey Park. Washer/Dryer and Fridge included and pet friendly!