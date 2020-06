Amenities

College Rental Pre-Lease Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Amazing Updates - Everything is New! Large 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Large living area with plenty of space. 3 min walk to AB Davis Park. Central Heat and Air. Kitchen includes lots of counter top and cabinet space. New counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances.Seperate laundry room with washer and dryer hookup connections. Beautiful Backyard with shade trees.Convienent access to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University. Fully Enclosed Private fence. No Smoking. Minimum 1 year lease.