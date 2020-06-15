3819 31st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this one PrE-LeAsInG for January 2021!! Completely remodeled kitchen, new flooring in the giant laundry room, 2 car garage w storage room, a cellar and TONS of other storage! Master suite completely remodeled with a walk-in tiled shower, granite counter tops, double vanities and a large walk-in closet w built-ins. The master bedroom has a door to the backyard, gorgeous deep grain real wood paneling, extra storage and a FiRePlaCe! Nice refinished wood-looking floors in the living room and wood-looking floors in the 2 extra bedrooms too. Tiled tub/shower combo in the second bathroom. This house is on a corner lot, has a great newer cedar fence and nice landscaping. Small dog considered. Lots of space for the money - sharp house! This one won't last long - available to view now, pre-leasing for early/middle of January. Hurry and take a look!!