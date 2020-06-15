All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3819 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3819 31st Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

3819 31st Street

3819 31st Street · (806) 239-2398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3819 31st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this one PrE-LeAsInG for January 2021!! Completely remodeled kitchen, new flooring in the giant laundry room, 2 car garage w storage room, a cellar and TONS of other storage! Master suite completely remodeled with a walk-in tiled shower, granite counter tops, double vanities and a large walk-in closet w built-ins. The master bedroom has a door to the backyard, gorgeous deep grain real wood paneling, extra storage and a FiRePlaCe! Nice refinished wood-looking floors in the living room and wood-looking floors in the 2 extra bedrooms too. Tiled tub/shower combo in the second bathroom. This house is on a corner lot, has a great newer cedar fence and nice landscaping. Small dog considered. Lots of space for the money - sharp house! This one won't last long - available to view now, pre-leasing for early/middle of January. Hurry and take a look!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 31st Street have any available units?
3819 31st Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 31st Street have?
Some of 3819 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3819 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3819 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3819 31st Street does offer parking.
Does 3819 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3819 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3819 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3819 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3819 31st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity