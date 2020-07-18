All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3817 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3817 25th Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

3817 25th Street

3817 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3817 25th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This beautifully updated 4/2 in the Medical District! Just down from the park and convenient to campus! Updates include refinished hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, light and bright kitchen, appliances, fixtures, great utility area. Exterior includes fresh paint, an oversized one car carport, 8x10 storage building, storm cellar, and roof replaced within the last few months. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included! Schools: Overton Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Coronado High School; Roommates Considered (4 @ $500 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 25th Street have any available units?
3817 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 25th Street have?
Some of 3817 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 25th Street offers parking.
Does 3817 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 25th Street have a pool?
No, 3817 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center