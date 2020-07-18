3817 25th Street

Amenities

This beautifully updated 4/2 in the Medical District! Just down from the park and convenient to campus! Updates include refinished hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, light and bright kitchen, appliances, fixtures, great utility area. Exterior includes fresh paint, an oversized one car carport, 8x10 storage building, storm cellar, and roof replaced within the last few months. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included! Schools: Overton Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Coronado High School; Roommates Considered (4 @ $500 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered