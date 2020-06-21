3811 29th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard

If you love vintage appeal and unique architecture, then this home is for you! 3811 29th St is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that stands out from cookie-cutter designs. With beautiful, rich hardwood floors and ample beams highlighting the ceiling, the living areas in this home are extraordinarily eye-catching. It offers a privately fenced courtyard and an additional backyard with ample room. This home is also pet-friendly with a one-time non-refundable fee of $300 and $20/mo per pet. (RCTA-2)