Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:06 PM

3811 29th Street

3811 29th Street · (806) 758-7928
3811 29th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
If you love vintage appeal and unique architecture, then this home is for you! 3811 29th St is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that stands out from cookie-cutter designs. With beautiful, rich hardwood floors and ample beams highlighting the ceiling, the living areas in this home are extraordinarily eye-catching. It offers a privately fenced courtyard and an additional backyard with ample room. This home is also pet-friendly with a one-time non-refundable fee of $300 and $20/mo per pet. (RCTA-2)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 29th Street have any available units?
3811 29th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 3811 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3811 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3811 29th Street offer parking?
No, 3811 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3811 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3811 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3811 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3811 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
