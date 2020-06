Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3712 31st Available 08/01/20 Make This 3/2 YOUR HOME!! - Pre-leasing for fall 2020! Nicely updated 3/2! You will love the great floor plan and the new kitchen. This home has a large yard and has several beautiful trees for shade. Call now to schedule a showing of it!



(RLNE2175858)