w/d hookup hardwood floors parking

AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - This amazing 3 bedrooms 1 bath home is only $825a month with a deposit of $825. The home is located in the heart of Lubbock close to many businesses and a park. offers

washer and dryer hookups,

hardwood floor

huge fenced yard

multiple storage buildings

covered parking

Call me at 806-704-3055 to set up a viewing of this home before it is gone.



