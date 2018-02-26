All apartments in Lubbock
3411 39th Street
3411 39th Street

3411 39th Street · (806) 702-4443
Location

3411 39th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Maedgen Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy central Lubbock home west of Indiana and close to both Tech and the hospitals. Freshly painted with beautiful neutral grey tones. Stainless appliances. Available immediately with flexible lease terms starting at 6 months. Beautiful large backyard with a large storage building and a great covered deck with a porch swing! Pet friendly! UNIT FEATURES Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 39th Street have any available units?
3411 39th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 39th Street have?
Some of 3411 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3411 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3411 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 3411 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 39th Street have a pool?
No, 3411 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
