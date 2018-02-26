3411 39th Street

Amenities
Cozy central Lubbock home west of Indiana and close to both Tech and the hospitals. Freshly painted with beautiful neutral grey tones. Stainless appliances. Available immediately with flexible lease terms starting at 6 months. Beautiful large backyard with a large storage building and a great covered deck with a porch swing! Pet friendly! UNIT FEATURES Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator