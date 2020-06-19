All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3401 85th

3401 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3401 85th Street, Lubbock, TX 79423
Raintree

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3401 85th is and adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1400 sq ft. with a 2 car garage home, located within a culdesac! This home has a great welcoming entrance, a large living area with laminate wood flooring and a fireplace.

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.

This property in managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management!
Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

Amenities: Fridge - Yes, Cul-De-Sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 85th have any available units?
3401 85th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 85th have?
Some of 3401 85th's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 85th currently offering any rent specials?
3401 85th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 85th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 85th is pet friendly.
Does 3401 85th offer parking?
Yes, 3401 85th does offer parking.
Does 3401 85th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 85th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 85th have a pool?
No, 3401 85th does not have a pool.
Does 3401 85th have accessible units?
No, 3401 85th does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 85th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 85th does not have units with dishwashers.
