Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3203 113th Street Available 08/05/20 Great 3/2/2 Townhome in Lubbock Cooper District - Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in South Lubbock conveniently located in Lubbock Cooper ISD. This home features an open layout and secluded Master Bedroom. It features premium vinyl plank throughout much of the house, granite countertops and a private backyard. Contact us today to schedule your personal showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189979)