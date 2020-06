Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave refrigerator

Great 1 Bedroom Back House in Tech Terrace. Available now or for pre-lease. It features a spacious layout with great Kitchen and a large Bedroom. It shares a driveway and has a shared backyard. Could also be leased in conjunction with the 5 bedroom next door. Contact our office today at (806) 686-4236 to schedule your personal showing today.