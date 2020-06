Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3106 29th St Available 08/01/20 Pre-leasing for August 2020! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home just down from the Tech Terrace Trolley stop and Wagner Park. Beautiful original wood floors that have been well cared for. Large master suite with office. Appliances included!



Pets considered at $300 each pet deposit, 2 maximum, some restrictions.



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



(RLNE5432016)