2616 25th Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

2616 25th Street

2616 25th Street · (806) 794-5800
Location

2616 25th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2616 25th Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Don't miss out on this recently updated, 2 story home, near Tech Terrace! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car garage, with 2 + living areas. Updated interior and exterior paint for a modern look. The kitchen has plenty of storage, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and dining area. There's a cozy, mock fireplace in the living room. The master includes a great bathroom with separate tub & shower, and has a walk in closet.
Roscoe Wilson Elementary, Hutchinson Jr High, Lubbock High School. 4 roommates considered ($400 deposit per roommate). 2 pets considered ($300 deposit per pet).

(RLNE4786635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 25th Street have any available units?
2616 25th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 25th Street have?
Some of 2616 25th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2616 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2616 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 2616 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 25th Street have a pool?
No, 2616 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
