Lubbock, TX
2612 48th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 AM

2612 48th Street

2612 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 48th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Wheelock and Monterey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2612 48th Street is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,200 sq.ft. home with a 1 car garage. This property comes with a washer/dryer and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing.
This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.
Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.
(RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 48th Street have any available units?
2612 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2612 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2612 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2612 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2612 48th Street offers parking.
Does 2612 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 48th Street have a pool?
No, 2612 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2612 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 2612 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
