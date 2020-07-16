All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2518 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2518 45th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2518 45th Street

2518 45th Street · (806) 686-4236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Wheelock and Monterey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2518 45th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Wheelock and Monterey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2518 45th Street · Avail. Aug 12

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2518 45th Street Available 08/12/20 Updated 4/3/1 Near Tech Campus - Pre-leasing for August move-in! If looking for an updated 4 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, then look no further. This home is conveniently located near the Texas Tech campus and features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new flooring, updated bathrooms and an awesome Master Bedroom suite. The roof has also recently been spray foamed and the homes has new windows, which will help with utility bills. Please contact our office today for your personal tour.

(RLNE4236829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 45th Street have any available units?
2518 45th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 45th Street have?
Some of 2518 45th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2518 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2518 45th Street offer parking?
No, 2518 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2518 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 45th Street have a pool?
No, 2518 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2518 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 2518 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2518 45th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity