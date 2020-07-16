Amenities

2518 45th Street Available 08/12/20 Updated 4/3/1 Near Tech Campus - Pre-leasing for August move-in! If looking for an updated 4 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, then look no further. This home is conveniently located near the Texas Tech campus and features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new flooring, updated bathrooms and an awesome Master Bedroom suite. The roof has also recently been spray foamed and the homes has new windows, which will help with utility bills. Please contact our office today for your personal tour.



(RLNE4236829)