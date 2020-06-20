All apartments in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX
2509 108th Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

2509 108th Place

2509 108th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2509 108th Place, Lubbock, TX 79423

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2509 108th is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with 1314 square feet. This home offers beautiful floors, great appliances, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer connections, and a spacious fenced in backyard!

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors. Please call 806-785-7928 to schedule a showing.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms maybe available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
This property is a part of our second chance leasing program.
Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.
(RCTA-2)

Amenities: Pet Friendly with Restrictions, $20.00 monthly pet rent, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 108th Place have any available units?
2509 108th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 108th Place have?
Some of 2509 108th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 108th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2509 108th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 108th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 108th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2509 108th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2509 108th Place does offer parking.
Does 2509 108th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 108th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 108th Place have a pool?
No, 2509 108th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2509 108th Place have accessible units?
No, 2509 108th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 108th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 108th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
