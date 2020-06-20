2509 108th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2509 108th is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with 1314 square feet. This home offers beautiful floors, great appliances, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer connections, and a spacious fenced in backyard!



Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors. Please call 806-785-7928 to schedule a showing.



This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.

Shorter leasing terms maybe available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.

Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.

This property is a part of our second chance leasing program.

Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.

(RCTA-2)



Amenities: Pet Friendly with Restrictions, $20.00 monthly pet rent, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee