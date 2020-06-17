All apartments in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX
2503 21st Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:58 AM

2503 21st Street

2503 21st Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2503 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2503 21st- Pre-Leasing for Fall Semester- Available 08/07/2020. This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. It is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre- leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August. We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted.(RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 21st Street have any available units?
2503 21st Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2503 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2503 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2503 21st Street offer parking?
No, 2503 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2503 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 21st Street have a pool?
No, 2503 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2503 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2503 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
