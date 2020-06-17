2503 21st Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2503 21st- Pre-Leasing for Fall Semester- Available 08/07/2020. This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. It is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre- leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August. We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted.(RCTA-1)