Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$300.00 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT - Located minutes from TTU and the hospital district -Three bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage house available now - wood floors throughout - fresh paint - established neighborhood in the heart of Lubbock. Will consider pets with applicable pet deposit.



(RLNE4125922)