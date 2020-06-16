2303 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Close to Campus! - Pre-leasing for July 2020!



Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house just down from Campus ready to go just in time! All hardwoods have been refinished and other floors updated with luxury vinyl planks. Fresh paint inside and out, new countertops, subway tile backsplash, new lighting and more! We provide the refrigerator and the washer and dryer hookups.



Pets Considered (2) Schools: Ramirez Elementary, Hutchinson Jr High, Lubbock High School



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



(RLNE5095952)