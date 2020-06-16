All apartments in Lubbock
2303 15th Street

2303 15th Street · (806) 794-5800
Location

2303 15th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
South Overton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2303 15th Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Close to Campus! - Pre-leasing for July 2020!

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house just down from Campus ready to go just in time! All hardwoods have been refinished and other floors updated with luxury vinyl planks. Fresh paint inside and out, new countertops, subway tile backsplash, new lighting and more! We provide the refrigerator and the washer and dryer hookups.

Pets Considered (2) Schools: Ramirez Elementary, Hutchinson Jr High, Lubbock High School

For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:
Nate Horne 806-776-4291

(RLNE5095952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 15th Street have any available units?
2303 15th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 15th Street have?
Some of 2303 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2303 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2303 15th Street offer parking?
No, 2303 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2303 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2303 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2303 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2303 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
