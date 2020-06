Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

College Rental Pre-Leasing August 1st! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** 4bedroom / 2 bath with game room and tons of parking. Ceiling fans and lights in all rooms and living room. Kitchen includes new counter tops, cabinets, tiled floors, and stainless steal appliances. Nice carpet in bedrooms and hall. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. Walking distance to Texas Tech University. Brand new central heat and air. Fully enclosed private fenced yard. No smoking. 1 Year lease minimum.