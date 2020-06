Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

One of a kind 1/1 house! - This is a one of a kind one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Lubbock. Loads of character and nicely updated.



Roommates Considered (2 @ $400 per roommate), Pets Considered (1 under 40 lbs, no cats)



Schools: Wilson Elementary, Hutchinson Jr High, Lubbock High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4469418)