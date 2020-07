Amenities

2123 29th Street Available 08/01/20 Over the top beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath near Tech - Great updated vintage home in the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood. Huge front porch. Lots of light from oversized windows. Two dining areas. Hard surface flooring in living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and new stainless appliances. Dedicated laundry room. Plenty of off street parking. Schools: LISD; Roommates Considered; No Pets Please.



(RLNE5915327)