Lubbock, TX
2112 Glenna Goodacre
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

2112 Glenna Goodacre

2112 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard · (806) 787-9034
Location

2112 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, Lubbock, TX 79401
North Overton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home on Glenna Goodacre!!! 4 large bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and large walk in closet 4 Full Bathrooms Open Concept Living / Dining with soaring ceilings, hardwood beams Large Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and walk in pantry New blinds throughout Laundry area with washer & dryer connections. Extra room for freezer, refrigerator, and storage. Convenient access to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, the Medical District & numerous retail and dining locations! Central Heat & Air Covered Parking - 2 car rear entry garage. GREAT LOCATION! Quite/safe neighborhood! No Smoking Minimum 1-year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have any available units?
2112 Glenna Goodacre has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have?
Some of 2112 Glenna Goodacre's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Glenna Goodacre currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Glenna Goodacre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Glenna Goodacre pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Glenna Goodacre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Glenna Goodacre offers parking.
Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Glenna Goodacre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have a pool?
No, 2112 Glenna Goodacre does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have accessible units?
No, 2112 Glenna Goodacre does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Glenna Goodacre have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Glenna Goodacre does not have units with dishwashers.
