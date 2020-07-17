2112 Glenna Goodacre

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home on Glenna Goodacre!!! 4 large bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and large walk in closet 4 Full Bathrooms Open Concept Living / Dining with soaring ceilings, hardwood beams Large Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and walk in pantry New blinds throughout Laundry area with washer & dryer connections. Extra room for freezer, refrigerator, and storage. Convenient access to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, the Medical District & numerous retail and dining locations! Central Heat & Air Covered Parking - 2 car rear entry garage. GREAT LOCATION! Quite/safe neighborhood! No Smoking Minimum 1-year lease