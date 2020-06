Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in SouthWest Lubbock BELL FARMS pre leasing. 3/2/2 in Lubbock Cooper ISD. Don't miss this opportunity to have an almost brand new rental in such a great area. Brenna floorplan. Property will be available 7/3/2021. Open concept with granite in all areas, nice appliances larger backyard. Text or Call Whitney with interest 806.789.7884 *****free TV 32in TV with lease agreement****