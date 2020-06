Amenities

3 bed/ 3 bath with 4th bedroom or 2nd Living Area! Cooper School District! 3 bed/ 3 bath/ 2 car garage (4th bedroom or 2nd Living Area) -2,100 SF -3 beds -2 baths -2 Car Garage -Master bedroom includes attached bathroom with large tub and vanity -Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a nice breakfast bar/island -Separate dining area with bay window! -Upstairs room could be used as a 2nd living area or 4th bedroom! -Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook up connections -Large family room with wood floors, fireplace and patio doors leading to backyard -Fully enclosed private fenced yard with concrete patio -Central heat and air -Great location in Cooper School District! -Quiet and safe neighborhood -No Smoking -Minimum 1 year lease required