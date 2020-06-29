7724 Forest Strm

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath home in Woodcrest Community! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Recently renovated 2 story home in the Woodcrest community! Large spacious open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings and bricked fireplace as you walk through the main entry way to the living room. This 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home is ready to go! Large open living room, two separate dining areas, spacious kitchen all appliances shown in photos come with rental of home! Master bedroom area split downstairs with built in wall shelving and private master bath! Dual sinks, dual closets and separate shower and tub! Additional bedrooms and full guest bath upstairs! Dual sliding garage doors. Private shed in backyard area. Near Randolph AFB, and minutes from shopping and IH-35/IKEA!!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



