Live Oak, TX
7724 Forest Strm
7724 Forest Strm

7724 Forest Stream Road · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Forest Stream Road, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath home in Woodcrest Community! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Recently renovated 2 story home in the Woodcrest community! Large spacious open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings and bricked fireplace as you walk through the main entry way to the living room. This 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home is ready to go! Large open living room, two separate dining areas, spacious kitchen all appliances shown in photos come with rental of home! Master bedroom area split downstairs with built in wall shelving and private master bath! Dual sinks, dual closets and separate shower and tub! Additional bedrooms and full guest bath upstairs! Dual sliding garage doors. Private shed in backyard area. Near Randolph AFB, and minutes from shopping and IH-35/IKEA!!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5536500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Forest Strm have any available units?
7724 Forest Strm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7724 Forest Strm have?
Some of 7724 Forest Strm's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Forest Strm currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Forest Strm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Forest Strm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 Forest Strm is pet friendly.
Does 7724 Forest Strm offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Forest Strm offers parking.
Does 7724 Forest Strm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Forest Strm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Forest Strm have a pool?
No, 7724 Forest Strm does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Forest Strm have accessible units?
No, 7724 Forest Strm does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Forest Strm have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Forest Strm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7724 Forest Strm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7724 Forest Strm has units with air conditioning.
