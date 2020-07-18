7086 Rimwood Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2,700sq ft home for rent. Beautiful greenbelt attached to the backyard with entertainment area and creek. Home has updated toilets throughout the house, updated fans in all rooms, multiple new USB outlets throughout the house and rooms. Solar attic fan in roof keeps electric bill nice and low, plenty of space in the attic for storage. Massive master bedroom with split his and hers bathroom, second bedroom is above average with two closets. First and last months rent due at signing as long as securi