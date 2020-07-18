All apartments in Live Oak
7086 Rimwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7086 Rimwood Dr

7086 Rimwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7086 Rimwood Street, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2,700sq ft home for rent. Beautiful greenbelt attached to the backyard with entertainment area and creek. Home has updated toilets throughout the house, updated fans in all rooms, multiple new USB outlets throughout the house and rooms. Solar attic fan in roof keeps electric bill nice and low, plenty of space in the attic for storage. Massive master bedroom with split his and hers bathroom, second bedroom is above average with two closets. First and last months rent due at signing as long as securi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have any available units?
7086 Rimwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7086 Rimwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7086 Rimwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7086 Rimwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7086 Rimwood Dr offers parking.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7086 Rimwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7086 Rimwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
